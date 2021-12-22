PolkaCover (CVR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.16 or 0.08107908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.41 or 0.99927119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00073140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002655 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.