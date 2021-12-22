Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

