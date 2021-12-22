Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

