Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Prologis by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of PLD opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

