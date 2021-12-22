ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000.

NOBL stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.