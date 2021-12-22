Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 274.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSRU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.