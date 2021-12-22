PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.07. 1,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

