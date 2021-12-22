Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

