Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $557.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.43. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $87,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 48.8% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

