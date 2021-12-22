Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CLF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.