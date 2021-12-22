QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $40,000 Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 453,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 216,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 164,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

