Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Qualys by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Qualys by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.