Quark Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $116,532.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,067,450 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.