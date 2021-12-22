Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

BATS ACWV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 146,517 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.