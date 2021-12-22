Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $5,137,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

