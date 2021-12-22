Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00.

89bio stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $251.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.