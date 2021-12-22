Raymond James Analysts Give OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) a C$5.00 Price Target

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

OGI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.50. The company had a trading volume of 888,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.08.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

