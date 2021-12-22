Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $244,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.