Realty Income (NYSE:O) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Critical Analysis

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 6.51% 1.88% 0.77% Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17%

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.34 $35.59 million $0.39 92.59 Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.82 $395.49 million $1.26 54.55

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Assets Trust pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 234.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats American Assets Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

