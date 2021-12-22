Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UTG opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

