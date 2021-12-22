Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.41) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,397.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.