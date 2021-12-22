Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.41) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,397.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

