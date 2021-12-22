Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

