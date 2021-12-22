Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 17,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 843,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,236 shares of company stock valued at $766,476.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $7,797,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

