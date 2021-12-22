Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $362.71. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.29 and a 200-day moving average of $397.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.