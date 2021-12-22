Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

