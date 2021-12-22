Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,361 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 355,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

INMD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,835. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.