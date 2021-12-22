Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 16,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

