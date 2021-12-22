Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $606.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

