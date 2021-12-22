Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 163,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

