Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,344. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

