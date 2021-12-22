Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

COST stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.