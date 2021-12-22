Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.31. 918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

