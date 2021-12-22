ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Financial Comparison

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 14.61% 10.72% 2.76%

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.92 $2.20 billion $4.79 18.11

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Electric Power 1 1 6 0 2.63

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $93.98, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

