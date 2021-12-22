Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kemper Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

KMPR stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kemper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after buying an additional 110,530 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.