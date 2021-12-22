Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

12/14/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company posting better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell from the year-ago period. Management’s commentary that it expects second-quarter earnings to be lower than the prior year due to higher operating expenses and depreciation took the sheen out of the stock. Also, it guided mid-teen percentage rise in total operating expenses for fiscal 2022, driven primarily by adding roughly 200 units during the fiscal year as well as expenses related to restoring store operating hours and expected wage pressures. Nonetheless, Casey's self-distribution model, strength in Prepared Food business and digital capabilities should provide some cushion.”

11/30/2021 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.72 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

