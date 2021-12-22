Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB):
- 12/17/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 12/10/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 12/8/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 12/3/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 12/2/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 11/24/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 11/16/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 11/13/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
- 11/10/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
PRVB stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.