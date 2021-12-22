Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 281,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 538.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

