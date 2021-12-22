Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 486,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

