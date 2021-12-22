Richard Eric Esper Sells 6,500 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

