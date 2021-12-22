Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
