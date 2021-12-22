RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Up 4.1%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.29 and last traded at $192.80. Approximately 30,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,122,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 40.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,109,000 after buying an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $8,091,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

