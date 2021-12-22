Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($68.97) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.53) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($70.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,819.54 ($63.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,674.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,298.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.72), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,537.22). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

