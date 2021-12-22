Ripio Credit Network Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $62,279.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00108658 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001554 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

