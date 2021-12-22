Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RAD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 180,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $774.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rite Aid by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

