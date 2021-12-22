Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 16,667 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15.

RBLX stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

