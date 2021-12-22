Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

