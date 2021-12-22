Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.
RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $51.52. 1,041,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
