Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $51.52. 1,041,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 1,493.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 262,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

