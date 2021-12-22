Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $406.76. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.50. Roche has a 1 year low of $308.57 and a 1 year high of $416.42.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

