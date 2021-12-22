Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.34. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 699 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

