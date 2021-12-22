Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 12899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $671.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.16.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

